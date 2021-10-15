AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 18, 2021

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AZZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.43, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZZ was $55.43, representing a -5.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.59 and a 70.5% increase over the 52 week low of $32.51.

AZZ is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AZZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports AZZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 44.08%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

