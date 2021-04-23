AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2021

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that AZZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.5, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZZ was $53.5, representing a -5.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.74 and a 105.45% increase over the 52 week low of $26.04.

AZZ is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AZZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

