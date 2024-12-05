AZZ Inc. price target raised to $110 from $105 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to $110 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. Approaching 2025, the landscape has changed as the markets have turned more bullish on industrial trends and with valuations near the high end of historical highs, the firm has to be “increasingly selective”, Jefferies states. The bullish case for AZZ is rooted in the tailwinds from North America infrastructure and construction markets, structural improvement in free cash flow generation amid constant de-levering, and the narrative shift from portfolio realignment to quality-at-a-reasonable-price investment, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.