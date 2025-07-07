AZZ Earnings Preview: Recent $AZZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AZZ ($AZZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $439,142,828 and earnings of $1.60 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AZZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AZZ Insider Trading Activity

AZZ insiders have traded $AZZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E FERGUSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,713 shares for an estimated $4,471,061.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AZZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of AZZ stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AZZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AZZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZZ forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.