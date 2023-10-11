AZZ Climbs On Q2 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a profit for the second quarter compared to loss last year.

The provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions reported quarterly earnings of $28.33 million or $0.97 per share compared to loss of $57.57 or $1.91 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $37.2 million.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance and debt reduction of $75-$100 million. Adjusted earnings is projected to be $3.85-$4.35 per share and sales is expected to be $1.40 to $1.55 billion.

Currently, shares are at $49.06, up 6.88 percent from the previous close of $45.90 on a volume of 107,355.

