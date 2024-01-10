AZZ Climbs After Reporting Surge In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a surge in third-quarter earnings, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $26.9 million or $0.92 per share compared to $18.44 million or $0.59 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $34.8 million or $1.19 per share.

Quarterly sales increased to $381.61 million from $373.30 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $60.34, up 5.73 percent from the previous close of $57.07 on a volume of 152,838.

