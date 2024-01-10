News & Insights

Markets
AZZ

AZZ Climbs After Reporting Surge In Q3 Earnings

January 10, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a surge in third-quarter earnings, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $26.9 million or $0.92 per share compared to $18.44 million or $0.59 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $34.8 million or $1.19 per share.

Quarterly sales increased to $381.61 million from $373.30 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $60.34, up 5.73 percent from the previous close of $57.07 on a volume of 152,838.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.