AZZ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AZZ

In trading on Friday, shares of AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.03, changing hands as low as $52.90 per share. AZZ Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $45.66 per share, with $58.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.50.

