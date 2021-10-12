Markets
AZZ

AZZ Boosts FY22 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, AZZ, Inc. (AZZ), a provider of metal coating solutions and welding solutions, raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, due to the continued operating performance in its segments.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share on sales between $865 million and $925 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.65 to $3.05 per share on sales between $855 million and $935 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share on revenues of $924.2 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $18.98 million or $0.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.79 million or $0.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 6.4 percent to $216.45 million from $203.37 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.62 per share on revenues of $219.95 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular