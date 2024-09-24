AZZ (AZZ) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

AZZ (AZZ) closed at $82.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 9, 2024. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.79%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $409.47 million, showing a 2.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AZZ is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47.

Also, we should mention that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.02 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.