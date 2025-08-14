AZZ (AZZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

AZZ (AZZ) ended the recent trading session at $112.88, demonstrating a -3.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a gain of 6.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.56, reflecting a 13.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $430.77 million, up 5.32% from the prior-year quarter.

AZZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.58% and +6.19%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AZZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, AZZ is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.92.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.