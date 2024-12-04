AZZ (AZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AZZ (AZZ) ended the recent trading session at $92.95, demonstrating a -0.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had gained 18.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 10.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $399.46 million, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.12 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +13.02% and +6.58%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.52 of its industry.

It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

