AZZ (AZZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ) standing at $82.50, reflecting a -1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 11.81% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.75, showcasing a 34.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.9 million, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.85 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, signifying shifts of +7.06% and +4.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AZZ presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.86 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

