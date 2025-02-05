Is AZZ (AZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AZZ (AZZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AZZ is one of 201 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AZZ has returned 7.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This means that AZZ is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Donaldson (DCI). The stock has returned 3.9% year-to-date.

For Donaldson, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AZZ belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.9% so far this year, so AZZ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Donaldson falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AZZ and Donaldson as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.