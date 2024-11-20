AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves 0.85%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ) standing at $87.66, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.11%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a gain of 13.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AZZ in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.26, signifying a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397.86 million, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion, indicating changes of +12.8% and +4.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AZZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.28, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AZZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

