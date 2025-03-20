AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AZZ (AZZ) closed at $83.68, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The electrical equipment maker's stock has dropped by 15.16% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $369.08 million, up 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. AZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

