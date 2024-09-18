AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ) standing at $80.10, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 0.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.26, signifying a 0.79% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $409.47 million, indicating a 2.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AZZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AZZ presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.

It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.