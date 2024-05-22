AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the latest trading day at $84.03, indicating a -0.12% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.27% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker have appreciated by 1.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.30, signifying a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $398.9 million, up 2.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.85 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.06% and +4.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.05% higher. AZZ presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.13.

We can additionally observe that AZZ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

