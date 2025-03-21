AZZ (AZZ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $82.44, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 14.32% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.95, marking a 2.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $369.08 million, indicating a 0.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Currently, AZZ is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.76, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that AZZ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

