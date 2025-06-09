AZZ (AZZ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, AZZ (AZZ) closed at $92.85, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.56, showcasing a 6.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $440.52 million, indicating a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.81% and +6.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.09 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

