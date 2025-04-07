AZZ (AZZ) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker have depreciated by 14.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.95, signifying a 2.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $369.08 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AZZ possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.41 of its industry.

One should further note that AZZ currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.