AZZ (AZZ) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, AZZ (AZZ) reached $79.61, with a +0.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.57%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker have depreciated by 4.9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AZZ in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.26, marking a 0.79% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $409.47 million, reflecting a 2.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, AZZ holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AZZ is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.54.

It is also worth noting that AZZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

