AZZ (AZZ) Price Target Increased by 12.84% to 85.17

The average one-year price target for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) has been revised to 85.17 / share. This is an increase of 12.84% from the prior estimate of 75.48 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.60% from the latest reported closing price of 76.32 / share.

AZZ Declares $0.17 Dividend

On January 18, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2024 received the payment on February 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $76.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is -2.14%, a decrease of 1,295.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 25,899K shares. The put/call ratio of AZZ is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,501K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 17.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,679K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 9.53% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,145K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 890K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 109.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 16.61% over the last quarter.

AZZ Background Information

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

