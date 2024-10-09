Is AZZ (AZZ) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AZZ (AZZ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AZZ is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AZZ has gained about 38.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.1% on average. This means that AZZ is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA). The stock has returned 35% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Zebra Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AZZ belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, meaning that AZZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Zebra Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +30.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AZZ and Zebra Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

