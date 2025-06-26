AZZ (AZZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, AZZ (AZZ) was up +2.11% at $92.75. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had gained 1% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 9, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.58, indicating a 8.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $437.89 million, indicating a 5.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.19% and +6.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.81, so one might conclude that AZZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.