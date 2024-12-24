AZZ (AZZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $82.72, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

The the stock of electrical equipment maker has fallen by 14.35% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 8, 2025. On that day, AZZ is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.72%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $400.28 million, indicating a 4.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.49% downward. Right now, AZZ possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AZZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.75 of its industry.

One should further note that AZZ currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

