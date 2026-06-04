AZZ (AZZ) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, AZZ (AZZ) was up +1.18% at $138.48. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker have depreciated by 6.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.63, marking a 8.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $435.55 million, indicating a 3.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.79 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, signifying shifts of +9.69% and +8.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AZZ is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.77, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.