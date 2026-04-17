AZZ (AZZ) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, AZZ (AZZ) was up +2.6% at $137.24. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a gain of 10.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 4.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.19, signifying a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $383.63 million, indicating a 9.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.15% and +4.73%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AZZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, AZZ is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.61. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.78 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.