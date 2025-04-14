AZZ (AZZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $82.38, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.43% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.23% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.95, signifying a 2.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $365.64 million, down 0.24% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, AZZ holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, AZZ is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95.

We can also see that AZZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.