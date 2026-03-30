AZZ (AZZ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $121.09, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 9.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 9.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.63 million, up 9.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, which would represent changes of +16.15% and +4.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AZZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, AZZ holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AZZ is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.54.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.