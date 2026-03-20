AZZ (AZZ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $118.98, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

The stock of electrical equipment maker has fallen by 10.35% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.88% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AZZ in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.63 million, up 9.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.04 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, signifying shifts of +16.15% and +4.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AZZ possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.4.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.