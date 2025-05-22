AZZ (AZZ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) closed at $89.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a gain of 10.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 15.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.56, signifying a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $440.52 million, reflecting a 6.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.71 per share and a revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating changes of +9.81% and +7.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% lower. At present, AZZ boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AZZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.73 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

