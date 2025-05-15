AZZ (AZZ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AZZ (AZZ) closed the latest trading day at $91.89, indicating a +0.43% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 11.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 12.06% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 6.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $440.52 million, up 6.61% from the year-ago period.

AZZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.81% and +7.26%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% lower. AZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AZZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.02. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.35 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.