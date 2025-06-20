AZZ (AZZ) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, AZZ (AZZ) was down 2.14% at $87.49. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a loss of 0.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 1.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.22%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $437.89 million, showing a 5.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.19% and +6.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, AZZ possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AZZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.77.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.