AZZ (AZZ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AZZ (AZZ) closed the latest trading day at $76.53, indicating a -1.77% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.94% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $409.47 million, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.8, so one might conclude that AZZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AZZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

