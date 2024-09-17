AZZ (AZZ) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

AZZ (AZZ) ended the recent trading session at $80.13, demonstrating a +1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AZZ in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.26, signifying a 0.79% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $409.47 million, reflecting a 2.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AZZ is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.

It is also worth noting that AZZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

