AZZ (AZZ) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw AZZ (AZZ) ending at $93.24, denoting a +0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical equipment maker had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.56, reflecting a 6.85% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $440.52 million, indicating a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.81% and +6.28%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AZZ. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.79 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.