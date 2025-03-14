AZZ (AZZ) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw AZZ (AZZ) ending at $86.50, denoting a +0.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.61%.

Shares of the electrical equipment maker witnessed a loss of 12.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 8.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 2.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $369.08 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Currently, AZZ is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AZZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23 of its industry.

Meanwhile, AZZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

