AZZ (AZZ) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

AZZ (AZZ) closed the most recent trading day at $82.61, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical equipment maker had lost 1.06% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AZZ will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 9, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $409.47 million, indicating a 2.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.05% and +4.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AZZ is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.58 for its industry.

One should further note that AZZ currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.