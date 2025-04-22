AZZ About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/25, AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of AZZ's recent stock price of $77.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AZZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $69.5866 per share, with $99.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.66.

In Tuesday trading, AZZ Inc shares are currently down about 4.2% on the day.

