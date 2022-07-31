Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 53% in that time. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 11% higher than it was three years ago. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Azure Power Global reported an EPS drop of 68% for the last year. Readers should not this outcome was influenced by the impact of extraordinary items on EPS. And indeed the company lost money over the last twelve months. The share price fall of 53% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AZRE Earnings Per Share Growth July 31st 2022

Dive deeper into Azure Power Global's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Azure Power Global's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Azure Power Global shareholders did even worse, losing 52%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Azure Power Global better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Azure Power Global you should know about.

We will like Azure Power Global better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.