Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Azure Power Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = ₹6.6b ÷ (₹144b - ₹18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Azure Power Global has an ROCE of 5.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:AZRE Return on Capital Employed June 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Azure Power Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Azure Power Global.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.3%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 496% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 13%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Azure Power Global has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Azure Power Global's ROCE

To sum it up, Azure Power Global has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 28% awarded to those who held the stock over the last three years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Azure Power Global (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

While Azure Power Global may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

