Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Azure Power Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = ₹9.7b ÷ (₹160b - ₹39b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Azure Power Global has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Renewable Energy industry average of 4.4%.

NYSE:AZRE Return on Capital Employed February 1st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Azure Power Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Azure Power Global Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 314%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Azure Power Global is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about Azure Power Global, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

While Azure Power Global may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

