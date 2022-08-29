Azure Power Global Drops After Unexpected Resignation Of CEO Harsh Shah

(RTTNews) - Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE) are falling more than 41 percent on Monday morning after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as its Chief Executive Officer. The company named Rupesh Agarwal, who has been serving as chief strategy and commercial officer, as its acting CEO. Shah joined the company on July 1 only.
Earlier in May, there were allegations of potential procedural irregularities and misconduct at a plant.
Recently, the company revealed a delay in filing its annual report and has not given any timeline for its submission.
Currently, shares are at $6.09, up 41.78 percent from the previous close of $10.46 on a volume of 1,381,060.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAZRE
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets