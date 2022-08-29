Markets
Azure Power Global Drops After Unexpected Resignation Of CEO Harsh Shah

(RTTNews) - Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE) are falling more than 41 percent on Monday morning after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as its Chief Executive Officer. The company named Rupesh Agarwal, who has been serving as chief strategy and commercial officer, as its acting CEO. Shah joined the company on July 1 only.

Earlier in May, there were allegations of potential procedural irregularities and misconduct at a plant.

Recently, the company revealed a delay in filing its annual report and has not given any timeline for its submission.

Currently, shares are at $6.09, up 41.78 percent from the previous close of $10.46 on a volume of 1,381,060.

