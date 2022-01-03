Markets
Azure Power Fully Commissions Largest, Single Site Solar Project In India

(RTTNews) - Azure Power (AZRE), a sustainable energy solutions provider in India, announced Monday the successful commissioning of 600 MWs Interstate Transmission System or ISTS connected solar project, allocated by Solar Energy Corp. of India or SECI.

The company's largest project is in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The power generated from the project will be supplied to SECI at a tariff of 2.53 Indian rupees or about 3.5 U.S. cents per kWh for 25 years.

This is the largest solar power project in India, owned and operated at a single location by any developer.

Azure Power said it has commissioned the project in phases, with the last 100 MWs commissioned this month.

Following this, Azure Power has 2510 MWs of high-performing operational solar assets spread across the country.

