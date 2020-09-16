Azure Power (AZRE) Jumps: Stock Rises 9.2%

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 33.1% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Azure Power currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

