Azure Minerals (AZRMF) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 2.84

The average one-year price target for Azure Minerals (OTC:AZRMF) has been revised to 2.84 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 2.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.51 to a high of 3.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from the latest reported closing price of 2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azure Minerals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZRMF is 1.58%, an increase of 190.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.37% to 149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 31.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZRMF by 477.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 17K shares.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares.

