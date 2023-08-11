AZUL's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Expectations, Rise Y/Y

Azul AZUL incurred a loss (excluding $1.52 from non-recurring items) of 81 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. Loss per share was 94 cents in second-quarter 2022.

Total revenues amounted to R$4,269.4 million ($862.7 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $908.3 million. Despite this lag, the top line increased 7.8% year over year as air-travel demand has improved.

With more people taking to the skies, Azul’s passenger revenues, contributing 92.5% to the top line, increased 11% year over year (on higher total capacity). We estimated the metric to rise 16.5% year over year.

Cargo and other revenues declined 12.4% year over year. We projected a 1% year over year decline.

Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, jumped 10% (down 2.6% in domestic but up 93.8% on the international front) year over year. Consolidated available seat kilometers (ASK), measuring an airline's passenger-carrying capacity, grew 8.4% from the first quarter of 2022, with a 3.4% decline in domestic capacity and 95% rise in international capacity. Since traffic increase was more than capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) climbed 1.2 percentage points to 79.9%.

Azul’s total revenues per ASK inched up 0.3% and passenger revenues per ASK rose 2.3% year over year. Cost per ASK (CASK) decreased 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure to 38.89 cents. This was mainly stemmed from a fall in jet fuel prices apart from the company’s cost reduction initiatives and productivity gains.

Fuel cost per liter plunged 24.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. CASK, excluding fuel, grew 3.2% to 22.15 cents. Average fare gained 6% from second-quarter 2022 level.

AZUL exited the second quarter with total liquidity of R$5.5 billion. Gross debt tumbled R$1.1 billion sequentially to R$20.6 billion in the reported quarter, mainly due to appreciation of the Brazilian real.

Currently, Azul carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Sneak Peek Into Other Notable Airlines’ Results

American Airlines’ AAL second-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.92 per share easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. AAL’s results were aided by lower costs and higher revenues.

Operating revenues of $14,055 million rose 4.7% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,736.3 million.

Passenger revenues, accounting for 92.3% of the top line, increased to $12,978 million from $12,223 million a year ago. This was driven by strong air-travel demand, mainly on the domestic front. Demand was particularly strong in June on the back of growth in close-in bookings.

United Airlines UAL reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $5.03, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,178 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,927.1 million. UAL’s revenues gained 17.1% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. The uptick was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line) to $13,002 million. Nearly 42 million passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL (AZUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.