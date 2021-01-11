Azul's (AZUL) Traffic and Load Factor Plunge in December

Owing to coronavirus led dwindling air travel demand mainly on the international front, Azul S.A. AZUL releases disappointing traffic numbers for December 2020.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) declined 31.4% year over year to 2.03 billion owing to 10.6% decline on domestic front and 85.3% fall, internationally. On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (or available seat kilometres or ASKs) fell 28.4% to 2.54 billion. The downside was caused by 9% contraction in domestic capacity and 81.4% plunge in international capacity.

With traffic decline outpacing capacity contraction, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) deteriorated 350 basis points (bps) to 80%. Both domestic load factor and international load factor tanked 150 bps and 1820 bps, respectively.

For 2020, the carrier registered RPK of 16.3 billion (down 45.5%) and ASK of 20.4 billion (down 43.1%). Consequently, load factor fell to 79.9% from 83.5% in the year-ago period.

On a month-over-month basis, consolidated domestic traffic and capacity soared 18.1% and 22.5% in December, respectively, from November reading. Consolidated load factor for December tanked to 80% compared with 83.1% in November. Both domestic and international load factor declined to 80.8% and 68.7% in December from 83.8% and 72.6% in November, respectively.

In December, the carrier flew more than 90% of its domestic capacity in comparison to same time last year. Moreover, Azul ended 2020 giving service to 113 destinations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation FDX, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.