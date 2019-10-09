Azul's (AZUL) Traffic and Load Factor Increase in September

Azul AZUL released impressive traffic numbers for September on the back of upbeat demand for air travel. Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) increased 31% year over year to 2.55 billion owing to 34.9% growth on the domestic front and 18.9% rise internationally.

On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) expanded 30.8% to 3.06 billion mainly due to a 35.7% rise in domestic capacity.

The solid uptick in domestic traffic and capacity for September can be primarily attributed to Azul’s decision to operate flights on the busy Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo route from Aug 29, 2019.

With growth in consolidated traffic outpacing capacity expansion, consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved 0.1 percentage points to 83.3%. The increase in this key metric was due to the 2.7 percentage point increase in the international load factor to 87.7%.

In the first nine months of the year, this Latin American carrier registered RPK of 21.86 billion (up 21.5%) and ASK of 26.18 billion (up 19.4%). As a result, load factor increased to 83.5% from 82.1% in the comparable year-ago period.

Currently, Azul, which competes with the likes of Copa Holdings CPA, LATAM Airlines LTM and GOL Linhas GOL in the Latin American aviation space, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Year to date, shares of Azul have outperformed its industry, courtesy of upbeat travel demand. The stock has appreciated 32.4% compared with its industry’s 3.6% growth.

We expect Azul’s third-quarter 2019 results, scheduled to be released on Nov 7, 2019, to benefit from a solid uptick in passenger revenues, as was the case in the first two quarters. Notably, passenger revenues account for the bulk of the company’s top line.

