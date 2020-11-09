Azul's (AZUL) October Traffic Increases 41% Month on Month

With gradual increase in air-travel demand, Azul S.A. AZUL reported impressive October traffic numbers on the back of month-over-month double-digit rise in total traffic (domestic and international). However, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) falls month over month consolidated traffic increase was less than the capacity expansion.

Consolidated load factor fell 0.9 percentage points month over month to 79.3%. In the international front, load factor declined 9.3 percentage point from September levels to 65.3%. In the domestic front, the metric didn’t show any movement (traffic increase was equal to capacity expansion).

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 41% on a month-over-month basis. Both international traffic and domestic traffic soared 38% and 41.3%, respectively. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) jumped 42.6% owing to 41.3% domestic expansion and 57.5% international expansion from the September reading.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP and Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN . Knight-Swift sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while Canadian Pacific and Werner carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Canadian Pacific and Werner is pegged at 15%, 8.5% and 13%, respectively.

